Maserati offers seven-year package on 2018 range models

MUSCAT: Maserati announces an extended customer care service for its customers in the Middle East and Africa offering a seven-year maintenance and warranty package ensuring owners have peace of mind that their vehicle is kept in perfect working condition.

The 7-year service package is Maserati’s exclusive service that ensures that its cars are maintained at the highest level of efficiency and performance for years to come. The 7-year service package is linked to each individual vehicle and can be extended to any eventual subsequent owner during the entire seven-year period.

“The 7-year service package gives customers maximum peace of mind and assurance that their vehicle meets the company’s strict requirements for safety, performance and reliability. This exclusive service is testament to our unwavering dedication to our customers in the Middle East and Africa by providing the best service care over an extended period,” said Domenico La Marte, General Manager Middle East and Africa.

The package covers the scheduled maintenance at standard service for up to 7 years or before 140,000 kms, whichever comes first. Customers can rest assured that the vehicle will be subject to rigorous annual inspections by technically advanced personnel using Maserati genuine parts.

The offer is valid until October 31, 2018 and can only be redeemed from the original country of purchase.

