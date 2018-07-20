Sports 

Marseille snap up Croatia defender Caleta-Car

Marseille: Croatian central defender Duje Caleta-Car has signed a five-year contract with French club Marseille for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Friday.
A member of the Croatian squad which lost to France in the World Cup final on July 15, Caleta-Car, 21 moves to Marseille after playing four seasons for Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg.
Media reports said Marseille paid around 20 million Euros for the powerful young centre back who helped the Swiss side reach the semifinals of the Europa League last season.
Caleta-Car made his World Cup debut for Croatia in their third group match against Iceland.

