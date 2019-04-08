Maritime issues discussed with US Commander

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ on Monday Vice Admiral James Malloy, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed several matters of common concern in maritime fields between the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by RNO senior officers. Also on Monday, Vice Admiral James Malloy and his delegation, accompanied by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Ra’eesi, visited Maritime Security Centre (MSC).

They were received upon their arrival by Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Chairman. The US guest was briefed on the duties, tasks and roles carried out by the centre, represented by managing and leading maritime security operations against marine risks, including search and rescue operations and the protection of marine environment from various risks. The visiting delegation was also briefed on the centre’s coordination role among Sultan Armed Forces (SAF) corps, security departments and civil institutions in the Sultanate.

The US delegation viewed modern equipment and devices in supporting maritime security operations. Italian delegation at MSC: A delegation from the Italian Naval Forces, headed by Captain Francesco Maras, visited the Maritime Security Centre on Monday. They were received upon their arrival by Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Chairman. — ONA

