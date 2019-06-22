MARAK SAMAK (Sur-Style Peppery Fish Steak Tomato Curry)

SERVES 4 OR 6

Ingredients

1/4 cup ghee

2 medium red onions, minced

6 cloves garlic, mashed into a paste

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 plum tomatoes, cored and minced

1/4 green bell pepper, seeded and roughly chopped

1 serrano chilli, halved lengthwise, seeded with stem attached

1 tsp kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp cayenne

1 1/2 pounds tuna or swordfish steaks, skin and bones removed, cut into 1 ½ – to 2-inch pieces

1 lime, halved

METHOD

Melt the ghee in a medium pot or saucepan over medium heat.

Sauté the onions until slightly caramelised, about 15 minutes.

Add the garlic paste and cook for a few minutes, then stir in the tomato paste, tomatoes, bell pepper, and chilli. Cook 15 minutes; then add the salt, cumin, blawck pepper, cinnamon, and cayenne. Stir and cook another minute or two.

Pour in 1 cup water and bring to a simmer. Add the fish and stir gently to mix, being careful not to break up any pieces. Simmer, uncovered, until the fish is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Squeeze a lime half (or the whole lime if it’s not particularly juicy) into the pot, stir gently, and remove from the heat. Cover and let sit 5 minutes before serving. Serve with basmati rice or flatbread, like Muradef.

ABOUT

THIS DISH

In the ancient ship-building town of Sur, we met with Sulaf al Rasbi in the quiet dining room of the Oman LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) compound, where she works as the first professional female chef in town. She shared this recipe for a peppery tomato and tuna marak that is wonderful with another Sur specialty, crisp Muradef fennel bread, or with simple steamed basmati rice.

