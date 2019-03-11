Manuscript exhibition to start on March 18

MUSCAT: A manuscript exhibition will be held on Monday, March 18 under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar al Said, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, at the Sayyid Faisal bin Ali al Said Museum. In a press conference held on Sunday, Yusuf bin Ibrahim al Balushi, Director-General of Arts, revealed the details about the exhibition. Al Balushi valued the efforts exerted in preparation for the event. He appreciated the support offered by Occidental Oman confirming that the exhibition reflects the attention accorded to preserving the intellectual heritage that has passed down from the forefathers.

The year-long manuscript exhibition will first be held at the Sayyid Faisal bin Ali al Said Museum in Muscat Governorate for three months following which it will move to the Governorate of Dhofar in coincidence with Salalah Tourism Festival. The exhibition’s third stop will be in the Cultural Centre in Nizwa. The exhibition will then return back to Muscat Governorate. The exhibition will display 15 invaluable manuscripts that go back hundreds of years recording a long history of the Omani life.