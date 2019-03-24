Mantheri welcomes Czech Senate President

Jaroslav Kubera, President of the Senate of the Czech Republic arrived in Muscat on Sunday. He was received by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, Dr Shaikh Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Vice-Chairman of the State Council; Dr Suad Mohamed Ali Sulaiman al Lawati, Vice-Chairperson of the State Council, Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council; Salim bin Mohammed al Riyami, member of the State Council and Mariam Issa Mohammed al Zadjali, member of the State Council. The visit is aimed to deepen the ties between the two countries and enhance cooperation between the State Council and the Senate of the Czech Republic.

Tomorrow, the President of the Czech Senate and his delegation will hold talks at the State Council, which would contribute to opening new horizons for cooperation between the two countries. The programme also includes the opening of a photo exhibition to be held on the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Czech Republic, the signing of an agreement on air transport between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic, meeting with businessmen in Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Oman in Salalah, meetings with a number of officials and visit to tourist landmarks of the Sultanate.