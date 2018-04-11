Mantheri to visit Czech Republic

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, will pay a several-day official visit to the Czech Republic on Sunday.

During the visit he will meet with a number of senior Czech officials, as well as holding official talks with the Czech Senate, in addition to a visit of economic and industrial establishments and meet their officials to learn about the Czech experience in those areas.

The visit comes in a bid to strengthen relations between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic and to develop cooperation between them in various fields, especially in the parliamentary fields. The delegation accompanying Dr Mantheri includes a number of the State Council members. — ONA

