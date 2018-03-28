Mantheri, Syrian dy premier discuss bilateral relations

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, received on Wednesday, Walid al Moualem, Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, within the framework of his current visit to the Sultanate.

The Chairman of the Council welcomed the guest, expressing his expectation that the visit would culminate in the achievement of the desired objectives in support of bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Syrian Arab Republic.

He noted the desire of the two brotherly countries to develop their relations of cooperation and development, and wished peace, security and stability to prevail in Syria.

During the interview, the discussions focussed on the current situation in the region and ways to strengthen the areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the parliamentary aspects.

The Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed his admiration for the remarkable development in all areas, and praised the strong relations between the two countries.

The two vice-chairmen of the State Council and several honoured members of the Council and the Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura attended the meeting.

Present at the meeting were the delegation members and the ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic accredited to the Sultanate.

VISITS ROHM: Walid visited the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) on Wednesday.

During the visit, the guest was briefed on the house, its facilities and shows, as well as its programmes and the latest equipment used in world music shows.

During the tour to the house, the guest familiarised himself with the role of the house in the cultural field and its presentation of prestigious classic arts.

On Tuesday, Walid met with the Syrian community at the Syrian Embassy in Muscat. The meeting came on the sidelines of his current visit to the Sultanate.

He reviewed the Syrian situation and the efforts exerted by the government to rebuild Syria and restore stability to society.

He also welcomed the return of expatriates and families displaced by the war in Syria.

He explained that the Syrian government is fully prepared to create all the conditions and remove obstacles to restore things to normal, saying that the government has made great strides in the field of eliminating terrorism and restoring calm to many areas of Syria.

