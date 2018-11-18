Local 

Mantheri receives Pakistani Senate Chairman

Oman Observer

Muscat: Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, arrived in Muscat on Sunday for a four-day official visit to the Sultanate. He was received at Council of Oman premises by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of State Council, Shaikh Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Deputy Chairman of State Council, Mahfoudh bin Hamoud al Wahaibi, Member of the State Council, and Ali Javed, Pakistani Ambassador to the Sultanate. Dr Al Mantheri and Sanjrani will sign a memorandum of understanding between the State Council and the Senate of Pakistan. Sanjrani will also take part in the Omani-Pakistani Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

You May Also Like

Steps planned to ease task of anti-begging squad

Oman Observer Comments Off on Steps planned to ease task of anti-begging squad

Gas explosion damages cars

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gas explosion damages cars

3 held for drifting in Ibri, Suhar

Oman Observer Comments Off on 3 held for drifting in Ibri, Suhar