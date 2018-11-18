Mantheri receives Pakistani Senate Chairman

Muscat: Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, arrived in Muscat on Sunday for a four-day official visit to the Sultanate. He was received at Council of Oman premises by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of State Council, Shaikh Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Deputy Chairman of State Council, Mahfoudh bin Hamoud al Wahaibi, Member of the State Council, and Ali Javed, Pakistani Ambassador to the Sultanate. Dr Al Mantheri and Sanjrani will sign a memorandum of understanding between the State Council and the Senate of Pakistan. Sanjrani will also take part in the Omani-Pakistani Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

