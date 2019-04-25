Mantheri receives conference participants

MUSCAT: State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri on Thursday received a delegation representing the International Conference on Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property and Sustainable Economic Development.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr Mantheri hoped that the conference’s working papers and recommendations would contribute to enhancing the judicial system’s role in protecting intellectual property rights in the Sultanate.

He affirmed the supreme interest of His Majesty the Sultan, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial council, to develop the judicial system, which symbolises one of the main pillars of state of institutions and law in the Sultanate.

The chairman pointed out that this interest in the judiciary and the enactment of legislation in all fields have resulted in the Sultanate obtaining high Arab and international rankings as confirmed by the indicators of the independence of the judiciary and the protection of intellectual property rights.

Also, he noted the judiciary’s role in enforcing intellectual property rights, sustainable development, by stimulating scientific research, innovation and development, and encouraging creators and innovators in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Dr Shaikh al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Vice-Chairman of the Council, Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary General of the Council, Shaikh Dr Khalid bin Rashid al Manwari, Vice-President of the Supreme Court and Secretary General of the Administrative Affairs Council for Judiciary, and Dr Mohammed bin Abdullah al Hashmi, Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of the Public Administration for Judicial Inspection.