Mantheri lauds HM’s support for Shura march

MUSCAT, JULY 10 – State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri on Wednesday expressed his great appreciation, gratitude for His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for his immense care and ceaseless follow-up of the progress of Council of Oman in the Sultanate. He also lauded the government for its continuous cooperation with the State Council and its keenness to accomplish its tasks as a partner in the overall development process of the country. The Council’s session on Wednesday approved the proposal of ‘Framework and Determinants of the Public Debt Law’.

Dr Mantheri thanked the Council members for their sincere efforts exerted during the 6th term, which had been extremely hectic and has generated tremendous output. The Council had discussed during the 6th term the General Budget of the State (2015-2019), the Ninth Draft Five-Year development plan (2016-2020), 20 new and amended draft laws referred by the Council of Ministers, seven proposed projects from the Council of Oman and 20 studies by the standing committees of the State Council.

Dr Al Mantheri, on behalf of the members, thanked the Secretary-General and the council staff for their efforts made to fulfil the Council’s tasks and responsibilities. He also thanked the public and private sector institutions that had supported the work of the Council’s divisions through their representations at the meetings of committees and specialised committees or by providing vital information, statistics and visuals necessary for their studies and proposals. The Council Chairman also appreciated the media for the extensive coverage of the Council’s meetings and its various activities.

In conclusion, he prayed to Almighty to give His Majesty Sultan Qaboos good health and happiness, and our dear nation security and prosperity.

Following the speech, the Council discussed the proposal submitted by the Economic Committee on the “framework and determinants of the Public Debt Law “and began the discussion with a statement of Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Head of the Economic Committee.

He explained that the issue of public debt is very crucial as it has direct impact on the economy, standard of living and the future generations. He pointed out that globally governments follow many plans and approaches to reduce the rise of public debt and curb its negative effects on the economy, by placing necessary controls through special legislation. “Various indicators have shown that the public debt in the Sultanate is growing steadily, which requires the development of a law that works to ensure its efficient management and that limits are at safe levels to ensure the safety and durability of the national economy. It should also be in line with the requirements of sustainable development, and work to ensure financial stability. The law must enable the economy to withstand the level of public debt, its growth rate and ensure that financing needs

and its commitments are met at the lowest possible cost on medium to long-term basis, with reasonable degree of risk.”

Following discussions, the Council approved the proposal with the formation of a technical drafting committee to include the views of the members.

Subsequently, the Council’s Draft Budget for 2020 was discussed and approved. The proposed amendments to the ‘Regulation of the Affairs of State Council employees’ also was approved.

The Council was briefed about several reports, including: the Secretariat Report, Report on the Council and the Ministry of Social Development meeting that discussed the Council’s draft proposals on “Civil Society Institutions from a legislative and regulatory perspective” and “The Mechanism for Developing the Role of Omani Women’s Associations.”

The session also noted the report submitted by the State Council-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee on the Pakistani Senate’s visit to Oman, the report of State Council-Poland Friendship Committee on the Polish senate’s visit to Oman and the report of the State Council-Morocco Friendship Committee on the Council’s delegation visit to Morocco.

It also noted a number of reports issued by the Secretariat for the Affairs of the Information and Research Centre.