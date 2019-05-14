Mantheri hails relations with South Korea

MUSCAT: State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri hailed the relations between the Sultanate and South Korea and the people of the two nations while receiving Ahn Gyu-Back, Chairman of the National Defence Committee from the Democratic Party of Korea in the Korean National Assembly, and his delegation on Tuesday. Assessing the progress two nations have witnessed in relations, Dr Al Mantheri noted the prospects of enhancing such cooperation in the interests of both the countries. He recalled the earlier visit by the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate, which played an important role in strengthening the bilateral ties, especially in the parliamentary field.

During the meeting, ways of improving bilateral cooperation in various fields were reviewed, particularly in the parliamentary aspects. Ahn Gyu Back expressed his pleasure to visit the Sultanate, which comes within the framework of keenness to push the relations between the Republic of Korea and the Sultanate to wider horizons and noted the promising opportunities to expand cooperation between the two friendly countries in technical, industrial and other fields. He expressed the interest of the Korean National Assembly in developing its relations with the Council of Oman and praised the practice of shura in the Sultanate and the advanced level it has reached.

The guest and his delegation watched a documentary film about the process and stages of the development of the institutional practice of shura in the Sultanate and the role of the State Council in national action. Council members Yahya Rasheed Rashid al Juma’a and Mahfoudh Hamood Mohamed al Wahaibi and Kim Chang Kyu, Ambassador of South Korean to the Sultanate of Oman, attended the meeting. The delegation visited the facilities at the council building and viewed the documentary depicting the evolution of the shura march and the contribution of the State Council to national action.