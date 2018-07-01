Manpower Ministry, OCCI sign pact on coordination programme

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Manpower and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Sunday signed an agreement for coordination and follow-up programme between them with the aim of creating a communication link that can facilitate the procedures for businessmen and businesswomen and communicate their views and demands regarding the decisions issued by the ministry to regularise the labour market.

The agreement was signed by Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs, and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of OCCI.

The agreement covered a number of aspects related to regularising the labour market and enforcing the labour market law’s provisions by the private sector organisations.

Dr Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, Deputy Chairman of OCCI for Economic Affairs and Branches and Chairman of OCCI Branch in the Governorate of Al Wusta, said that the agreement comes within the framework of the continuous follow-up and coordination to facilitate the procedures and transactions of businessmen and investors and overcome the challenges that may face them.

He pointed out that the agreement serves businessmen in Muscat and other governorates as well.

Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, member of the OCCI Board, Chairman of OCCI Branch in the Governorate of South Al Batinah, member of the Social Dialogue Committee, said that the agreement serves the private sector’s organisations and contributes to simplifying the procedures and ensuring their quick processing.

Similarly, Abdul Azim bin Abbas al Bahrani, CEO of OCCI, said that the agreement is a communication link between OCCI and the Ministry of Manpower through which direct and continuous coordination is maintained to address the challenges facing businessmen and businesswomen with relation to regularising the labour market. — ONA

