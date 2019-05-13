Manpower Ministry delegation visits Salalah LPG project

Business Reporter –

Muscat, MAY 13 –

A delegation from the Ministry of Manpower in Dhofar Governorate, headed by the Director General Khalid al Rawahi, visited Salalah Liquefied Petroleum Gas (SLPG) project. The delegation also included the Deputy Director General, Said al Mahri, Recruitment Director Mohammed Ramis Gaboob, Inspection Director Ali al Yafei, and the Assistant Director of Labour Care Mohammed Obaid.

The aim of the visit was to witness the progress of the project and identify areas of collaboration between the ministry and the company in relation to human capital matters.

The delegation was received by Henry Jimenez, SPLG Project Director, Wafa al Balushi, Director of Human Capital at Oman Gas Company, Ahmed al Hinai, Human Capital Manager at Oman Gas Company, Mohammed al Barami, Interface Manager at SLPG, and Khalid al Ojaili, Head of Human Capital at SLPG.

A presentation on the project was delivered to the delegation and later a tour was organised to the project construction sites namely- the extraction plant, storage area, and the export pipeline corridor, which is connected to Salalah Port.

At the site, Talal al Balushi, SLPG Site Manager, briefed the delegation on the project phases, and the strict HSE procedures followed. The Omanisation plan, and the training and development programmes were also among highlights of the visit.

Salalah LPG exemplifies a longstanding endeavour by Oman Gas Company to leverage the Sultanate’s gas resources and support the long-term objectives of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, and Oman Oil and ORPIC Group in terms of revenue generation, economic development and job creation through monetisation of the propane and butane elements of available gas resources.

SLPG will generate significant financial benefits for the Government of Oman and will further enhance the existing and future downstream industries in the Dhofar Governorate.

