Manchester University honours Matani for scientific excellence

MUSCAT: Abdullah bin Ali al Matani from Oman has made his country proud for his extraordinary achievement and performance during his studies in the University of Manchester. The university has honoured him for his excellence in chemical engineering and best graduation project. British petroleum giant BP has also conferred him a certificate of excellence in recognition of his achievements in chemical engineering. The Sultanate’s attaché in London has also tweeted congratulating Abdullah for his educational excellence. Manchester University also congratulated him through a letter sent to him on his e-mail.

On his achievements, Abdullah said: “I am happy and feeling overwhelmed by this honour which I got after huge efforts I made during my study in the university and at the project work. “I dedicate my achievements to my country, particularly His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. This is one of the priorities set by the leadership of this country and this has made me to return it to the nation for what it has given me.

“In my achievements, my parents played crucial role, they guided me and encouraged me on the path to excellence. I wish I make their dream a reality.”

“A certificate from BP is of high value because it is given by a global company known in the field of oil and gas and has a global reputation and recognition. For me, this award is a matter of pride,” added Abdullah.

I would like to thank the Ministry of Higher Education for its role in providing scholarship and giving an opportunity to learn more from international experience. I also thank the Sultanate’s Embassy in the UK particularly the cultural attaché for the support it extended to me and other Omani students in our endeavour, he said.

About his future plans, Abdullah says, I wish to continue my scientific studies to complete post-graduation and doctorate and do research in the development of petrochemical industries in to increase the added value of oil and gas in the interest of our country Oman.

About the project, which won the best individual graduation project award, he says it was a factory design for the manufacturing of propylene, and ethylene using methanol gas. Half the project was with a group of students and the other half was his individual work.

