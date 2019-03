Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) officially opened the Manah public park in an event which also marked World Water Day. The park was inaugurated by Sayyid Tariq bin Mahmoud al Busaidy, Deputy Wali of Manah. The park was funded by PDO as part of its effort to provide safe and suitable spaces for community gatherings and entertainment. It consists of children playground with recreational equipment, prayer rooms and a security office. — ONA

