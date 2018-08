MUSCAT: Manafeth website (manafeth.ncsi.gov.om), since its establishment in the portal of the National Center for Statistics and Information in January 2018, has been able to satisfy visitors interested in foreign trade statistics from inside and outside the Sultanate.

July witnessed a significant increase in the number of visitors, as the centre officially launched it in early July 2018.

The Center has also launched Manafeth logo, which was in line with the desired objectives of the application, including the availability of data on the Sultanate’s economic relations with various countries of the world for the interested entities of government and private institutions, students, academics and individuals.

It is worth noting that Manafeth has many features, as it enables the user to get detailed data on the most important goods and their value in local currency, the country from which it is imported or exported, the type of customs port, whether land, sea or air, in addition to the possibility of knowing the country of origin of the goods entering the Sultanate. — ONA

