Man shot dead after fire,stabbing in Melbourne

Muscat: A man who set a car on fire and stabbed three people – one fatally – in the Australian city of Melbourne has died in hospital after being shot by police.

Authorities now say they are treating the attack as terror-related.

Customers of a cafe credited with pioneering Melbourne’s famous coffee culture piled flowers and condolences outside on Saturday, mourning its well-known co-owner who was stabbed to death in an attack police have called an act of terrorism.

Sisto Malaspina, 74, a familiar face behind the coffee machine at the city-center Pellegrini’s cafe, was killed in the attack on Friday, his business partner Nino Pangrazio told The Age newspaper.

“Police have not confirmed his identity, only saying a 74-year-old city worker was killed by a Somali-born man who set fire to a truck laden with gas cylinders just outside the cafe before stabbing three bystanders.

The two others were wounded.

Pellegrini’s, a cosy corner bar with 50s-style checkerboard tiles on the floor, was closed on Saturday but dozens of customers gathered outside, leaving flowers and tributes on the doorstep. The phone rang out when Reuters called.

“Sisto, il mio cuore si spezza,” Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe wrote on Twitter, using the Italian for “my heart breaks.” Reuters