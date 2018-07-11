Local 

Man held for stealing RO 1.27m

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, July 11 – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested one person for stealing RO 1.27 million from different bank accounts using counterfeit bank cards. According to a statement from ROP, the person, identified as an Arab national, forged bank cards belonging to different persons and transferred money to his accounts. The culprit also withdrew cash from different ATM cards in the city, the statement said. The person has been booked under different charges, the ROP said. “A person of Arab nationality has been arrested by the Directorate General of Investigation and Criminal Investigation on charges of using counterfeit credit cards and violating the country’s anti-money laundering laws and information technology,” the statement said. The accused has been referred to judicial custody for further investigation and trial, the statement said.

