Local Main Oman 

Man held for opening fire behind worshippers

Oman Observer

Muscat: An Omani national was arrested by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) for opening fire behind a group of citizens who were praying at a place of worship.

Sharing a video clip of the incident, the ROP said, “the citizen suspect was arrested and will be refererred to judicial custody after completing the legal procedures”.

In the video clip, the citizen in Omani national dress can be seen walking toward the group and them and opening fire behind the worshippers.

A man arrested after shooting behind group of worshipers. #OmanObserver

Posted by Oman Observer on Monday, July 2, 2018

You May Also Like

Ooredoo summer internship programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ooredoo summer internship programme

Seminar and photo exhibition on Sohar vessel’s China voyage begin

Oman Observer Comments Off on Seminar and photo exhibition on Sohar vessel’s China voyage begin

Oman seeks consultant for water sector restructuring

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman seeks consultant for water sector restructuring