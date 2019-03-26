Football Sports 

Man City to play in China

Oman Observer

Manchester City will play pre-season matches in the Chinese cities of Nanjing and Shanghai in July as part of the Premier League Asia Trophy, the English champions said. City are part of a four-strong contingent at the tournament, along with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. City’s first match is a semifinal at Nanjing’s Olympic Sports Centre on July 17, which will determine whether they take part in the third-place playoff or final at Shanghai’s Hongkou Stadium on July 20.

