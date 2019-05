Man Booker International Prize winner Jokha al Harthi was given warm welcome at Muscat International Airport on Sunday on her arrival from London. Oman Airports hosted a reception at the airport which was attended by dignitaries including Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, and Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of SQU. Jokha will share the £50,000 (RO 24,428) award with the book’s translator,Marilyn Booth.

