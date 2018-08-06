Local 

Man arrested for buying goods with fake notes

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police’s Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation, led by the police of North Al Batinah, has arrested a person for promoting and circulating a counterfeit GCC currency in a number of shops in Suwaiq. The source added that the defendant was buying cheap goods from the shops and offering a counterfeit Gulf currency along with Omani notes. Following investigations, the suspect was arrested in Barka and referred to the judicial authorities to complete the proceedings.

