Man arrested for buying goods with fake notes

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police’s Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation, led by the police of North Al Batinah, has arrested a person for promoting and circulating a counterfeit GCC currency in a number of shops in Suwaiq. The source added that the defendant was buying cheap goods from the shops and offering a counterfeit Gulf currency along with Omani notes. Following investigations, the suspect was arrested in Barka and referred to the judicial authorities to complete the proceedings.

