India 

Mamata confronts BJP workers

Oman Observer

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool again and chased a group of youth shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of her convoy on way to Naihati in the North 24 Parganas district.
Banerjee, on her way to address a protest meeting against the alleged “capture” of the Naihati municipality by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was about to get into her vehicle after talking to a group of policemen when some youths started shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
A furious Banerjee rushed out of her vehicle twice to confront the youth, while issuing a verbal warning to them. “There is a limit of indecent behaviour. I was travelling in a vehicle. These people wearing BJP’s headband started abusing me and tried to attack my vehicle,” she told the media persons here. A similar incident had occurred on May 4 at Chandrakona in the West Midnapore district when the Trinamool Congress chief stepped out from her vehicle to confront people who were raising Lord Ram slogan in front of her convoy. — IANS

You May Also Like

Jaitley defends GDP back-series data that slashed UPA-era growth rates

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jaitley defends GDP back-series data that slashed UPA-era growth rates

Police kill 12 people in protest over copper plant in Thoothukudi

Oman Observer Comments Off on Police kill 12 people in protest over copper plant in Thoothukudi

Jet Airways warns staff time and funds are running out

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jet Airways warns staff time and funds are running out