Mamata confronts BJP workers

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool again and chased a group of youth shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of her convoy on way to Naihati in the North 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee, on her way to address a protest meeting against the alleged “capture” of the Naihati municipality by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was about to get into her vehicle after talking to a group of policemen when some youths started shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

A furious Banerjee rushed out of her vehicle twice to confront the youth, while issuing a verbal warning to them. “There is a limit of indecent behaviour. I was travelling in a vehicle. These people wearing BJP’s headband started abusing me and tried to attack my vehicle,” she told the media persons here. A similar incident had occurred on May 4 at Chandrakona in the West Midnapore district when the Trinamool Congress chief stepped out from her vehicle to confront people who were raising Lord Ram slogan in front of her convoy. — IANS

