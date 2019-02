MUSCAT: Bahrain’s Malkiya Club bounced back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over Al Suwaiq of Oman in their 2019 AFC Cup Group C opening game at the Seeb Stadium here on Tuesday. The two sides were pitted in the same group for the second year running, and Malkiya produced a repeat of the result they got at the same ground in the 2018 edition. Unlike ten months ago, it was Al Suwaiq who opened the scoring this time. The hosts’ first big chance of the game resulted in a goal.

A solo effort from winger Thamir al Zaabi saw him dribble past two defenders then deliver a cross from the right flank that youngster Muhsen al Ghassani met on the volley from close range to put Al Suwaiq in front halfway through the opening period.

Malkiya needed just eight minutes to restore parity. Hashim Isa, who had netted three times for the Bahraini side in the 2018 AFC Cup, opened his account 31 minutes into this campaign.

The striker capitalised on a poor defensive clearance following Lukman Murad’s cross to smash home the equaliser.

The visitors’ comeback was completed at the hour mark as Ahmed Yusuf combined with Lukman Murad on the right wing, supplying him with an intelligent pass behind the Omani defence.

Murad then crossed first-time from the byline into the path of Isa Abdul Bari whose diving header left goalkeeper Ammar al Rusheidi helpless to rescue.

Al Suwaiq came within a whisker of equalising for the hosts ten minutes from time. The Omani international headed Rasheed al Musheifri’s cross from point-blank, but the ball passed inches wide off the post. Goalkeeper Ali Hameed produced a heroic save at the death to deny Khalil al Alawi whose header was destined for the top corner. His save meant Malkiya could walk away with the three points from Seeb. Al Suwaiq travel to Kuwait City to face Qadsia SC on match day two, while Malkiya host Lebanon’s Al Ahed in two weeks’ time. — AFC

