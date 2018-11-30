Malaysia’s transport minister sent possible debris from MH370

Kuala Lumpur: The next of kin of passengers and crew onboard missing flight MH370 sent five newly recovered pieces of possible debris found in Madagascar to Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Friday.

“If the governments involved had a search effort so that all of the tourism ministry could be involved, all the hotels, the guests, the people who were on the beach, the holiday-goers could have been on the lookout. So much more could be collected,” Malaysian lawyer Grace Nathan, whose mother was a passenger on board MH370, said.

“Instead we had to go on our own… and even then it has produced some results, with limited resources and effort,” Grace added.

“The debris were found by local fishermen. All of the debris [to date] has been found by private citizens, next of kin and me,” Blaine Alan Gibson, a US private investigator who conducted his own search effort, told dpa on Friday.

The five pieces were found between September 2016 and August 2018 along the coast of Madagascar by local fishermen and villagers.

The disappearance of MH370 remains one of the world’s baffling aviation mysteries. The flight vanished shortly after departing Malaysia for Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew members onboard.

The mysterious disappearance sparked an international search that involved the governments of 26 countries, led by Australia, China and Malaysia.

Minister Loke on Friday said Malaysia will consider resuming the search if credible evidence on the plane’s whereabouts is found.

— dpa

