Malaysia thump Japan in sweet revenge

Malaysia extracted sweet revenge for their Jakarta Asian Games final loss as they thumped nemesis Japan 3-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy opener on Thursday.

A brace from Saari Faizal (3rd and 51st) and a goal from Tajuddin Tengku (9th) powered a thoroughly professional performance from the Malaysians at the hockey arena of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Japan tried their very best during crucial stages in all the four quarters but Malaysia were a step ahead all through the game. Malaysia dominated the proceedings in the first quarter as Saari Faizal and Cholan Syed got into the act.

The Malaysians were troubling Japan with their long passes and incisive midfield plays, some of the attacks leaving Japan flummoxed.

In the third minute, Saari Faizal struck off Malaysia’s first penalty corner to give the Asian Games silver medallists a 1-0 lead. Tajuddin Tengku doubled the lead in the ninth minute for Malaysia from another penalty corner as they further strangled Japan’s defence. Japan were struggling and had to conjure up something out of nowhere to make a match of the game.

In the second quarter, Japan made some efforts to get back into the game with Kitazato Kenji and Ohashi Masaki.

The duo were in the mix helping Japan penetrate the Malaysian defensive lines. Kenji’s short, precise passes and Masaki’s wingplay got Japan close but Malaysia’s defence held tight.

In the third quarter, Malaysia and Japan both tried to up the ante, with the onus more on Japan.

Matsumoto Wataru and Ochiai Hiromasa kept probing the Malaysian defence to find some inroads.

They kept asking questions to the Japanese defence and slugged it out as Japan looked for the elusive first goal.

In the 42nd minute, Yamasaki Koji made a fiery run through midfield to get close to the Malaysian goal, but failed to finish. Malaysia were on the attack towards the end of the quarter with Tajuddin and Cholan Syed playing aggressively. Japan further intensified their attacking raids in the fourth quarter. Wataru was playing his usual attacking game and found a way to dodge past Malaysian defenders.

Malaysia failed to convert a penalty corner in the 47th minute and that kept the match still alive.

In the 51st minute, Saari Faizal converted a penalty stroke as Malaysia made it 3-0 and almost sealed the match in their favour.

Japan looked to reduce the deficit and tried employing some aerial passes to make things happen.

However, nothing seemed to be working for the newly crowned Asian champions. The day clearly and resoundingly belonged to the Malaysians.