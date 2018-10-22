Malaysia edge Korea, close in on semis

Muscat, Oct 22 – Malaysia held back Korean fire to record a well-fought 4-2 victory that edges them closer to a semi-final place in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. Malaysia’s goals came through Firhaan Ashari (11th), Shahril Saabah (22nd), Tengku Tajudeen (35th) and Faizal Saari (57th). Jihun Yang (15th) and Jonghyun Jang (20th) were the goalscorers for Korea, who are in danger of missing out on a semi-final place. Malaysia were on the ball in the first quarter and launched a couple of attacks in the first five minutes.

Faisal Saari and Syed Cholan looked to make some inroads into the South Korean defence.

South Korea were not holding back either and made a few penetrations themselves.

Seongkyu Kim of Korea was playing his 100th international and showed some dynamism in the field.

Jalil Marhan gave Malaysia the initial impetus when he scored the opening goal in the 12th minute.

Korea equalised through a penalty corner which was converted by Jihun Yang in the 14th minute of the match.

The Koreans had a spring in their step in the second quarter after the equaliser and came out guns blazing.

Jonghyun Jang then got the Koreans in the front with a penalty corner conversion as the match got nicely set up.

Malaysia then pulled back almost immediately when Shahril Saabah scored past Korea goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim. The Malaysians attacked with vigour after their second goal and thereafter desperately searched for the third. In the 29th minute, a shot from captain Sukri Mutalib was parried by Korea custodian Jaehyon Kim.

The third quarter began with Malaysia scoring in the 35th minute through Tengku Tajuddin.

Korea put out some counter-attacks of their own and came close but none resulting in a goal.

The game got a lot more intense with both teams jostling for superiority.

The pressure was definitely more on the Koreans as they were trailing.

The Koreans being in a must-win situation had to conjure up some magic and find that equaliser and more.

The fourth quarter began with a blistering raid from Korea that almost fetched them a goal, but did not.

Malaysia had greater midfield control and possession and therefore looked more likely to score.

Korea wasted a penalty corner opportunity in the 50th minute that could have changed the game.

Malaysia also saw a chance go abegging when they failed to convert a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.

Malaysia finally struck in the 57th minute to sound the board through Faizal Saari for the fourth time in the match. The goal sealed the game in favour of the Malaysians as Korean shoulders drooped.

Haridev Pushparaj

• Photo by Mohammed Mahjoub