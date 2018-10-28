Malaysia edge Japan to finish third

MUSCAT, OCT 28 – Malaysia edged Japan 3-2 in penalty shoot-out to claim the third spot and the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal after a 2-2 draw in the regulation time in Muscat on Sunday.

In the shoot-out, Malaysia converted from the first two attempts but failed in next two. Japan failed in their first two attempts but had success in next two. The match was decided in the fifth and final shot as Tengku Tajuddin hit the winner after Japan’s Waturu Matsumoto missed out on his attempt.

Earlier at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Japan took the lead in the 18th minute through a field goal from Kenji Kitazato. Two minutes later, Faizal Saari struck the equalizer for Malaysia from a penalty corner.

Saari was on target in the 46th minute with a field goal to put Malaysia ahead 2-1. Japan hit back within two minutes as Hirotaka Wakari scored a field goal to

make it 2-2.

Malaysian coach Roland Oeltmans said overall he was satisfied with the team’s performance.

“Overall our performance was satisfying as we were missing some of our good players. Still, our young bunch of players had a brilliant tournament,” Oeltmans said.

He also praised the facilities in Oman.

“The basic facilities were good. We enjoyed the hospitality of Oman. I hope the hockey infrastructure gets a lift in the Sultanate after this big tournament,” the Dutchman added.

Japan coach Siegfried Aikman said it was a great learning exposure for his young players.

“Our players improved match after match and we were able to put up a strong fight against the top ranked teams. Our boys came up really well after the early setbacks. We had finished on a strong note,” Aikman said.

The Dutch coach said the tournaments like Asian Champions Trophy is great for the Asian hockey.

“We need tournaments like this to bring the top level hockey in Asia,” Aikman added.

Anuroop Athiparambath