Malayalam play at Al Falaj on Oct 20

Muscat: Rainbow Muscat under the banner of Mazhavil Natyagriham is staging a play “Adaykka” directed by K V Manjulan, based on an award-winning story of the same name written by Dr Rajgopal (Khoula Hospital) at the Al Falaj Hotel Auditorium on October 20. The short story bagged the first prize at the Kerala University Youth Festival competition in 1989. Dr Rajgopal was also conferred with the Sangeetha Nataka Academy — Best Jury Award, for the script of his play “Jeevante Avashishtom” in 2014. This performance is dedicated to the Late Girija Baqer, noted theatre personality in Muscat. The play coincides with her first death anniversary. Entry is free.

Related