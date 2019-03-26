Making signature dish out of local ingredients

The lobster season in Oman which kicked off beginning of March is great news for Chef Guillaume Joly, Executive Chef of one of the top hotels in the country today, primarily because after more than a decade working in Russia and two years in the United Arab Emirates, the Omani rock lobster allows him to be creative with his signature dish.

“My signature dish regularly changes depending on the country I am staying in. The Omani Rock Lobster Salad is a typical dish in Zale, the beach lounge of the Kempinski Hotel Muscat which pays homage to the lush marine life in Oman’s waters, combining local Omani ingredients with European flair,” he shared.

So when the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries made the announcement, it was but a happy news since to him personally, he can bring out the best flavour when cooking this gift from the sea.

Chef Joly believes that in Oman, there are good quality, locally sourced products that give freedom to chefs like him to be creative with their food preparation and presentation.

“My focus is always on quality as it is essential to serve good quality, locally sourced products which truly enhances the dining experience. I strongly believe that the star is always the product and not the chef,” he said.

Other than the lobster, his other favourite ingredient is the rich in flavour pomegranates from the mountains of Oman.

Chef Joly started liking being a cook at the early age of four.

“I told my mother that I want to be a cook. My grandmother and mother always cooked a variety of delicious food, and obviously, that is where it all started. Cooking was always a household activity that brought the family together and my inspiration for being a chef,” he said.

From that humble beginning, he was later on inspired by restaurateur Pierre Troisgros and his son Michel Troisgros.

“They were a big influence in my culinary journey, with La Maison Troisgros being one of the oldest three-starred Michelin restaurants since 1968. I worked with Pierre, who is now retired, as well as his son Michel, and I was also Chef de cuisine for their restaurant in Moscow. The simplicity of the way they cook and the attention to flavour and product quality was a revelation for me,” he said.

“I didn’t move around much, staying in Russia for 13 years, followed by 2 years in Abu Dhabi, and now in Kempinski Hotel Muscat since April 2017 as part of the pre-opening team. Moving to Russia to manage bigger kitchens with different people and then moving on to bigger hotels was quite a challenge,” he shared.

Being an executive chef, he knows now the importance of having a vision and refining his skill set as a chef. He was a finalist at the Best French Apprentice Awards in 1989 and was named “Best French Young Chef” by renowned French magazine Le Chef in 2000.

Nominated at the Middle East Chef Excellence Award 2019 for Executive Chef of the Year, he said that the trajectory of his journey has always been the same.

“Being nominated is truly an honour and I aim to share my passion for cooking with guests and fellow chefs alike,” he said.

To him though, the process is simple for the diners. “A dining experience should entice all your senses. Therefore, plating and presentation are definitely very important in order to stimulate the guest visually. With social media playing a huge role on the visual aspect of food, expectations are high, and chefs are always looking for creative ways to present their dishes in a visually appealing manner,” he said.

Technically still new in Oman, Chef Joly is looking forward to sharing his wealth of culinary experience as well as discovering more of Oman’s treasure trove of locally sourced products.

