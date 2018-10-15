Making money by doing good workshop

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman, the leading knowledge-sharing platform in the Sultanate, is hosting C3, Consult and Coach for Cause, along with Dubai Expo 2020, a free workshop titled “Making money by doing good’ on October 18 at Bank Dhofar’s Performance Academy in Panorama Mall. “We are pleased to partner and bring the social entrepreneurship consulting firm, C3, along with Expo 2020 in Oman to share learning about social entrepreneurship and opportunities for people to learn, be part of and make difference to the societies around the world.” said Khalfan al Mehrzi, President of Knowledge Oman. For details visit www.knowledgeoman.com

Related