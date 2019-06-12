Make sure vehicle is fit to tackle heat

MUSCAT, JUNE 12 – Amid rise in the temperature, motorists have been advised to pay more attention to their vehicles and reduce speed to avoid any untoward incidents. “Rising temperature has a negative impact on the performance of the vehicle in different ways. This can not only do damage to the vehicle, but also cause accidents,” said Major Mohamed Walad Wadi, head of the technical inspection department in the General-Directorate of Traffic. He said that radiator is an important part that reduces the temperature at the engine parts, thus protecting it from being damaged and corroded.

“Therefore, water in the radiator water should be changed before summer and preferably get it cleaned at the time of periodic maintenance of the vehicle to avoid clogging of the joints and thus increasing the temperature of the vehicle engine,” he said.

Major Walad Wadi also pointed out that the tyres should be replaced with new ones in accordance with technical specifications. This will ensure safety from friction of the edges of tyres and erosion.

It is also advisable to check the balance of the vehicle periodically, and ensure the performance of the wheel while driving, and the installation of high-quality tyres.

“When you notice a jolt or vibration while driving at a light or high speed, or when you notice the lack of balance of the vehicle steering, this indicates the need to check the vehicle and tires. Neglecting the problem may lead to serious risks,” he said.

According to Major Walad Wadi, the higher the temperature is the lower engine oil capacity to function. This reduces the temperature of the engine, by lessening the friction of the parts with each other. With time the viscosity in the oil decreases, the oil becomes useless and should be changed.

Motorists should change the main oils of the vehicle periodically including engine oil, brake oil and power steering fluid. Filters like gasoline filter, AC filter must also be changed to ensure optimum performance of the vehicle. If the filter is blocked, it causes a significant weakness in the vehicle’s torque.

Checking the vehicle’s cooling system (air-conditioning) is essential before summer, so that you do not find yourself swimming in sweat in the vehicle. The head of the technical inspection section said one needs to check the life of the battery regularly.

Major Walad Wadi said that the dashboard alerts should be taken seriously, especially if the vehicle is new. The toxic carbon monoxide emissions from the vehicle engine increases in the event of a malfunction of the engine or not changing the oil on time can cause death when inhaled.

“It is always advised not to sleep inside the vehicle with the engine running. Windows should be opened slightly to allow air inside the vehicles,” he said.