Make Mueller report public

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives voted unanimously on Thursday to demand that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on his Russian election meddling investigation be made public. The House voted 420-0 on the non-binding resolution, signalling strong opposition to any move that President Donald Trump and his Attorney General Bill Barr might make to restrict access by Congress or the public to Mueller’s findings. While Republicans condemned the resolution as a political move, ultimately 190 voted

in favour of the resolution.

