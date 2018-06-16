Major fire devastates Glasgow School of Art

GLASGOW: Fire devastated one of the world’s top art schools once again on Saturday, destroying four years of restoration work after a previous blaze ripped through the historic Glasgow School of Art.

The famed Mackintosh Building in Scotland’s biggest city has been “extensively damaged”, fire chiefs said.

A restoration project, set to cost between £20 million and £35 million ($26.5 million and $46.5 million), had been returning the world-renowned institution to its former glory following a fire in 2014. But much of that work has been wrecked, firefighters confirmed, after rushing to tackle the inferno which broke out at around 11:20 pm (2220 GMT) on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

“This is a devastating loss for Glasgow,” deputy assistant chief fire officer Peter Heath told a press conference.

He said firefighters who had battled to save the building four years ago were distraught to be back at the scene after it went up in flames again.

“The fire has had a good grip of this building and it’s extensively damaged it, but the emotional attachment — there is a sense of loss not just amongst the firefighters but I am sure the citizens of Glasgow.”

Asked if any of the restoration work had been destroyed, Heath replied: “Given the extent of the fire, that would be a fair comment.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her heart “breaks for Glasgow’s beloved” art school, which is housed in one of Britain’s most cherished buildings.

“It is hard to find words to convey the utter devastation felt here and around the world for the iconic Mackintosh building,” she said. — AFP

