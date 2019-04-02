Major expo to showcase investment opportunities in Oman’s mining sector

The third edition of the Oman Mining Expo – billed as the largest of its kind in the Middle East –will be held during April 15 – 17 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The annual event has been put together by well-known events organiser Omanexpo in collaboration with the Public Authority for Mining (PAM).

Addressing a press briefing on the upcoming expo, Eng Hilal al Busaidy, CEO — PAM, said the latest edition will spotlight opportunities for investment in Oman’s mining and mineral processing sector — an industry pinpointed by the government as key to driving its economic diversification goals.

The three-day event will also serve as a useful platform for dissemination information on the new Oman Mining Law, the newly adopted regulatory framework governing mining permits and mineral development activities in the Sultanate, and opportunities in the downstream and value-add segments of the industry, he said.

Also sharing their thoughts on the importance of the expo were Dr Ali al Rajhi, Director-General, PAM; Nasser Al Maqbali, CEO, Mineral Development Oman (MDO); Mohammed Shabibi, Vice Chairman, Gulf Mining Group; Ravi Sharma, Managing Director, Bedrock Mineral Resource Consulting (BMRC), and Indrajeet Kumar, Exhibition Director, Omanexpo. Senior representatives from the sector such as Port of Duqm, Port of Salalah, Oman Shipping Company, Oman Cement Company, Weir Minerals and Rockwell Automation were also present at the conference. Oman Mining Expo, the only trade platform in the sultanate for the sector, is taking centre-stage as the biggest meeting place for the mining industry in the Middle East. The exhibition will welcome over 100 top local and international mining and mining-related organisations, a higher representation than the 2017 edition, who will showcase the most advanced products, services and technologies in the current market, with the international participation from Germany, India, Iran, Turkey, China, Russia, Ukraine, France, Austria, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Alongside the exhibition is a full conference on the strategies and legislation in Oman’s mining sector; project opportunities; best practices in exploration and mining; project financing and investment; local community development and human resources in mining; and a workshop organised by the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organization, focusing on the treatment and recycling of mining waste and sustainable practices.

The main conference topics will be presented by highly qualified speakers that include Eng Hilal al Busaidy, CEO, PAM; Dr Tim Lucks, Principal Consultant (Geology / Project Management) SRK Consulting; and Jeff Doebrich, Chief, Africa and the Middle East, US Geological Survey.

