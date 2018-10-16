Major dam constructed in Sur

Sur: The Ministry of Regional Municipality and Water Resources on Tuesday received a major flood protection dam in the Wilayat of Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

Fitted with floodgates capable of pumping 900 cubic metres/per second, the dam has a large reservoir with a storage capacity of around 22 million cubic metres.

Measuring 1.1 km in length and 34 meters in height, the dam’s main body is built of earth, stones and concrete.

Strategically located just upstream of the Sur urban area, the dam will serve as an inceptor in the event of heavy flooding along Wadi Rafsah.