Major crackdown likely on workers without permits in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower has referred five citizens to the Salalah Prosecution for violations of the labour law by a company that had more than 3,816 workers, including 1,550 with expired work permits.

At the same time, the Court of First Instance in Salalah sentenced a citizen to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of 139,000 for violation of the provisions that regulate the expatriate labour force in the private sector.

Meanwhile, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), represented by the Labour Market Regulatory Commission, organized a workshop on ‘working permits, which saw the participation of several governmental and private firms and institutions and a number of experts and businessmen.

The workshop is aimed at identifying and controlling the problem of people ‘work without a license said such practices are an integral part of hidden trade, which is classified as one of the sections of the parallel economy.

One of the experts said that one of the most important problems facing economic planners and decision-makers is the difficulty of quantifying the number of people working without a license and its impact on the national economy.

It was also mentioned that the absence of laws may lead to the inability of economic planners to develop good and effective policies because the hidden trade leads to flow of funds to the outside of the Sultanate, thereby impeding the programs of growth and development in society.

An expert said, “The parallel economy that combines legal and illegal activities is not subject to government control and do not contribute to the state treasury.

The workshop urged the competent authorities to start taking some steps, including urging all parties to stop assigning work to those who do not have a license, and to only deal with legally authorized recruiting agencies.

The topic discussed the importance of organizing a national campaign to raise awareness about the negative effects of the work without a license.