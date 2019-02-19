Major counterfeit tyre racket busted in Oman

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has busted a racket responsible for sale for counterfeit vehicle tyres in various governorates of the Sultanate.

PACP said in a statement on Tuesday that the ‘fraudsters manipulated the date of production in old tyres and resold them’ through a group of suppliers to different parts of the Sultanate.

The details were based on information received by the Department of Consumer Protection in Southern Batinah (Rustaq) stating that a salesman of a particular shop sold fake tyres.

Some of these old tyres had the production date of January 2019.

Subsequently, PACP formed inspection teams in all part of the Sultanate to inspect the tyre shops and the campaign resulted in the seizure of thousands of counterfeit tyres.

PACP said the use and circulation of expired tires pose a senior danger to the road users and the Resolution 246 2014 prohibits the sale, marketing, display and distribution of unused tyres, that had a use by date within 24 months of production for passenger cars and 30 months for heavy trucks.

PACP stressed the importance of spreading awareness to the consumer to reduce the possibility of fatal traffic accidents.