Major blood donation campaign on Nov 27

Muscat: The ministry of health is all set to launch a major blood donation programme in different parts of the Sultanate on November 28.

Under the slogan ‘Your Blood is Your Life’, the programme will be held in cooperation with government and private sectors and also different defence departments.

“The initiative aims not only at collecting maximum amount of blood but also creating awareness among the general public on the need for donating blood, which will save thousands of lives”, said the ministry in a statement in its official twitter handle.

To be conducted at all the governorates in the Sultanate, the initiative is part of the 48th National Day celebrations and organized by the Central Blood Bank in association with the Fellowship Fund at the ministry.

According to the statement, a committee has already been formed to implement initiative, which is also part of the ministry’s efforts to check the readiness medical services in case of emergencies.

While appealing to the citizens and residents alike to participate in the porgramme with maximum participation, the statement said that this will be one its kinds in the world collecting maxmum amount of blood in a single day.

“It seeks to underline the Sultanate’s name in the Guinness Book of World Record having the participation of the highest number of donors and maximum quantity of blood in a single day”, the statement added.