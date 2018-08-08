Majlis Meethaq forum hosts CEO of Oman Aviation Group

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to promoting public-private partnership, hosted Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Aviation Group, in the 16‫th Majlis Meethaq event held at Bank Muscat head office, in the presence of dignitaries, Management Team members and senior officials from the government and private sector institutions. In a wide-ranging discussion, Al Hinai shared interesting aspects of his personal and professional life and views on the banking, aviation and tourism sectors.‬

The Majlis Meethaq forum is a unique initiative aimed at presenting successful role models and highlighting their achievements to motivate and inspire citizens, especially youth, to attain success in life. The social forum hosts well-known economic, social, religious or cultural persona having an influence on Omani society to motivate citizens with inspirational aspects of their life and career.

The interaction with Al Hinai focused on his career, personal life, as well as views and perspective on the economy and important social and cultural issues. Al Hinai highlighted the opportunities and challenges he faced in his education and career spanning important responsibilities with leading private sector establishments and Oman Aviation Group.

Commenting on his educational pursuits, Al Hinai pointed out that he explored various specialisations, including Business Administration in Kuwait, Artificial Intelligence in Russia and Information Technology in India. The IT specialisation was chosen because of the market demand and passion for computing, he added. The interaction with people in these countries helped to strengthen values such as seriousness, perseverance and diligence, Al Hinai said.

Sulaiman al Harthy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer — Islamic Banking, said: “Meethaq is proud to host Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai and highlight his contributions as a role model for Omani youth. We thank Al Hinai for addressing the session and enlightening the audience on opportunities and challenges he faced in making crucial decisions which led to his success in life.”

