Majlis Ash’shura to meet on Monday

MUSCAT: The Majlis Ash’shura will hold its 15th regular session on Monday. Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Sectary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, said the council will discuss the Economic and Financial Committee’s reports regarding the Privatisation Bill and the Public-Private Partnership Bill which were referred by the government to the council for approval or amendments within a month following which the bill will be referred to the State Council. The discussion of the two bills follows a series of meetings by Majlis Ash’shura’s Economic and Financial Committee and joint meetings with the Law and Legislative Committee for studying the laws in terms of the legal drafting. Besides, the Economic and Financial Committee sought the opinions and observations of experts from relevant entities, Al Mahrouqi added. — ONA

