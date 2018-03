MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura will host Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, during its 13th and 14th regular sessions, to discuss the ministry’s statement on March 18 and 19. Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of the Majlis, said that the statement includes eight main themes covering social security, relief and emergency assistance programmes, NGOs and social work, as well as other plans.

