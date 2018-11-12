Majlis Ash’shura thanks Council of Ministers

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura began its session on Monday chaired by Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Majlis Ash’shura Chairman. The council discussed the points of contention and the articles that the State Council has decided to add to the draft law on the Selective Goods Tax to be discussed at Tuesday’s joint session of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty and in accordance to (Article 58) bis 35 of the Basic Statue of the State. During the session, Dr Salih bin Said Masan, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura Financial and Economic Committee, presented a report of the joint committee of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura on 5 articles of the draft law on the Selective Goods Tax that were not agreed upon by both the councils. The council members voiced their observations on these articles.

Addressing the session, the chairman of Majlis Ash’shura said: “The Council of Ministers continued its cooperation with Majlis Ash’shura by referring several draft laws, social and economic agreements, the draft of the five-year plan, the State General Budget, ministerial statements, ministerial replies to the questions raised by the members as well as providing the information required by the council and its specialised committees.” “With regard to enhancing the legislative practices, cooperation and coordination, the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura have hosted a number of joint sessions pursuant to (Article 58) bis 37 of the Basic Statue of the State with a view to debating on the articles of disagreement regarding the draft laws referred by the government,” he said.

“Among the most important topics on the first session’s agenda is the State General Budget for fiscal year 2019, draft laws and agreements referred by the Council of Ministers as well as discussing the points of contention and the articles that the State Council has decided to add to the draft law on the Selective Goods Tax. At the end of the session, the council will listen to a number of answers provided by ministries and government agencies to parliamentary questions raised by the council members,” he added. The chairman congratulated His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the National Day praying to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty good health and long life. — ONA

Related