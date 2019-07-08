Majlis Ash’shura team attends forum in Russia

MOSCOW: The Majlis Ash’shura took part in the 2nd international forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’, which was held in the Russian capital Moscow. The delegation of Majlis Ash’shura was headed by Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani. The opening of the forum was held in the presence of Chairman of the State Duma and Chairman of the Federation Council, as well as a number of heads of the parliaments, experts and those interested in the parliamentary work worldwide. The forum dealt with vital matters related to the international security and stability, as well as the legislative support for the digital future and promoting the international parliamentary cooperation, in addition to role of youth in developing the parliamentary work. — ONA

