Majlis Ash’shura poll process on track

MUSCAT: The preparatory procedures for the election of Majlis Ash’shura members for the 9th term are on track and within their usual stages, amid a tangible interaction by citizens in the registration of their names in the electoral register, which is still available either by approaching the offices of the walis, or through the Ministry of the Interior website.

The heads of the election committees, through the “Shura is your voice “talk show broadcast by Oman Radio and Television, urged citizens who have not yet registered to register their names as an essential step to ensure their voting rights are exercised on the day of voting, as the lists of candidates are currently in the final stage of the procedures that precede the announcement to voters, with expectations that the candidates lists include a mix of national competencies.

In the 4th episode of ‘Shura’ is your voice “talk show, Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi said that Majlis Ash’shura’s hall hosted, during two terms, 1,054 meetings for Majlis Ash’shura, its office and committees, 4,229 topics were discussed, 32 laws were enacted, 36 laws were proposed and 554 parliamentary questions were raised in addition to 222 studies were put forward, all of which are in the service of this country, noting that “Majlis Ash’shura is an operation room and what is seen in the main hall is only a small part of the discussions where ministers are hosted, noting that the member of Majlis Ash’shura does not represent his wilayat, but represents the homeland and works as an individual in one of the eight standing specialised committees.

He added that the Secretariat General of Majlis Ash’shura highlights the lists of the members of the Majlis according to their specialties, distributing them to the standing committees in the Majlis, organising elections for the chairmanship of the Majlis, its office and its committees. — ONA

