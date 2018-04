MUSCAT: The Majlis Ash’shura Office held its thirteenth meeting of the third annual sitting (2017-2018) of the eighth term under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

During the meeting, the Office commended the government’s response to the studies and recommendations of Majlis Ash’shura by reviewing the response of the Council of Ministers to the recommendations of Majlis Ash’shura on the study of education and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities in the Sultanate and the recommendations of Majlis Ash’shura on the reality of private educational institutions in the Sultanate. It also reviewed the opinion of the governmental bodies about the recommendations of Majlis Ash’shura related to the study. — ONA

