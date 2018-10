MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura will launch a campaign entitled ‘Our Communication is a Partnership’ on October 21 to introduce its website and the application of smart phones.

Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, said that the aim of the campaign is to highlight the efforts of Majlis Ash’shura and its various activities and increase the awareness about electronic services it provides to the community.

Related