Majlis Ash’shura discusses tax on select goods law

The Majlis Ash’shura on Wednesday completed the discussion on tax on select goods, referred to it by the Council of Ministers. The Majlis Ash’shura, at its 25th session of the third annual sitting of the eighth terms held under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, also discussed some articles on the said law as well as amendments of some provisions made by the Economic and Financial Committee. A number of amendments were proposed to the law before it was voted.

The council members also completed the discussion on the study prepared by the Media and Culture Committee regarding investment in the country’s heritage sites.

The study was based on a number of scientific, economic and social justifications, including highlighting the role of tourism sector in boosting the national economy and diversifying income sources away from oil and gas revenues.

The study concluded that a multiplicity of government entities responsible for the economic exploitation of heritage sector has contributed to poor coordination among those bodies on one side and between them and private sector on the other.

The other challenges include lack of public amenities and poor services at many heritage sites, difficulty of investing in some privately owned sites and lack of an integrated database for cultural heritage in general and the heritage sites in particular.

The study touched on the main pillar for reinforcing cooperation between the public and private sectors as well as the local community and its role in the economic exploitation of the heritage sector.

The study underscored the importance of concerted efforts between the public and the private sector and the local community to boost the contribution of the heritage sector to the national economy.

During the meeting, the council members also listened to a number of answers provided by ministers and officials to the parliamentary questions raised by the members.

The council reviewed the answer provided by the chairman of the board of directors of the Oman Environmental Service Holding Company (be’ah) to a question on the recycling of construction and demolition residues.

His answer contained a summary of the procedures adopted vis-à-vis construction and demolition residues by applying sustainable treatment solutions and also by finding sufficient facilities across the Sultanate for the treatment and recycling of construction and demolition leftovers.

The council listened to the answer provided by Minister of Information regarding the feasibility study for a smart media city.

In his answer, the minister said the ministry, in coordination with a number of government establishments, is studying the proposal for a smart media city that will invest in the various fields of media industry.