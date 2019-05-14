Majlis Ash’shura Chairman receives Korean official

Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, received Ahn Gyu-Back, Chairman of the National Defence Committee from the Democratic Party of Korea in the Korean National Assembly, and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday. The chairman of Majlis Ash’shura highlighted the depth of the Omani-Korean relations and their continued development. He briefed his guest about the legal and monitoring powers of the council and the developments it witnessed over the years.

